Granola bars and cereal recalled across Canada due to salmonella risk

On Thursday, Quaker Canada announced a voluntary recall of dozens of granola bar and cereal varieties due to the potential exposure to salmonella.

The recall is the direct result of a recall previously issued by the Quaker Oats Company in the U.S., with action taken in Canada out of an abundance of caution.

According to the recall, products were distributed on a national level, and involved 38 varieties of the brand's granola bars and cereals, including Quaker Harvest Crunch Original Granola Cereal, Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, and Captain Crunch Treat Bars (Berries).

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, and the CFIA is working to verify that the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Consumers are being urged to double-check their pantries for any of the affected products, and dispose of them immediately.

If you're in possession of a recalled product, you can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-532-4004 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST, Monday – Friday, or visit www.QuakerRecall.ca for additional information or product reimbursement.

According to Health Canada, symptoms usually start within six to 72 hours after exposure to salmonella, and may include chills, a fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and/or a sudden headache.

While most people recover on their own within four to seven days, some people may have a more serious illness that requires hospital care, and may lead to long-lasting health effects or death.

The company said it's working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.