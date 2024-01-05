A beer festival with live DJs and tobogganing is coming to Toronto

Break out your brightest retro ski gear: Steam Whistle Brewing is keeping day drinking alive even in the depths of winter with the return of the Winter Craft Beer Festival at their Roundhouse brewery location.

The festival, which was almost cancelled permanently before being reinstated thanks to public support last year, is celebrating their 12th year of bundling up and getting boozy with your best buds.

Accompanying plenty of samples from local craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic vendors from across the province, there will also be a ton of activities and food vendors so you can truly live it up while you sip in the snow.

There will be an apres-ski party with dancing and live DJs, winter activities like tobogganing (snow-dependent), games like outdoor Jenga, over 40 beverage and food vendors, campfires, and warming huts.

Awards will even be given out for the best retro ski gear costumes, so be sure to dust off your neons before the party.

The event is taking place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Roundhouse Park. Tickets, priced at $44.95 for general admission, are on sale now.