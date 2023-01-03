An annual Toronto beer festival was just cancelled after 7 years

Beer festivals aren't just for the summer — Toronto also has a ton of winter craft beer festivals. Unfortunately, one that's been going on for seven years has just been cancelled for good.

Located at Roundhouse Park, the annual Winter Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival is officially calling it quits this year.

The company announced that it would not be putting on this year's winter beer festival via Steam Whistle's Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

"We made the difficult decision to forgo Winter RHCBF 2023," the caption of the post reads.

The company explains that craft beer has evolved so much since they started the festival seven years ago that they will be designing a brand new festival, one inclusive of all the new evolving tastes of craft beer.

Further down in the caption, the company shares its gratitude for all the support it has recieved and says it and looks forward to the new project:

"We look forward to sharing that new chapter with you, and we're grateful for the support over the years that has taken our craft beer fest from a dream to one of the best après ski dance parties Toronto has ever seen."

The annual Winter Craft Beer Festival has been happening since 2014 with hundreds of people coming out to taste all the local and Ontario-brewed craft beer throughout the years.

At least it's not all bad news, as the company said a new festival is in the works, so fingers crossed that there will be a new winter craft beer festival come 2024.