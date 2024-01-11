Toronto restaurant loved for its Asian cuisine closing for the second time in a year

A West Queen West restaurant that was a favourite for Pan-Asian dishes and creative cocktails just announced they'll be closing next month — just one year after moving from their first location.

Neon Tiger, which originally opened on Dupont in 2021 before moving to their current location in early 2023, announced on Instagram that they'll be closing their doors at the end of February.

"It's been an incredible journey filled with laughter, good food, and amazing moments shared with all of you," the restaurant writes in the caption of their post. "Your support and love have been the heartbeat of this place."

The reason for the closure is an all-too-common story in Toronto these days: the landlord sold the building and, while it's unclear whether the property has been purchased by new owners yet, for Neon Tiger, that meant it was time to split.

The good news? Toronto foodies may not have to say goodbye to the colourful hotspot forever. The restaurant has said that they are "on the hunt for a new home," which hopefully means more Confit Duck Bao and crafty cocktail in the very near future.

You're not out of time to grab your favourite dish and drink from Neon Tiger just yet, though. The restaurant is still open until the end of February, so be sure to stop by for one last hoorah.