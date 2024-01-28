You can get a big bowl of noodles for only $1 in Toronto this week

Noodles are a budget-friendly go-to in Toronto on an average day, but this week, one restaurant in North York is taking cheap eats to a whole new level.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new North York location, Hey Noodles will be offering a big, tasty bowl of their Chongqing Street Noodles for just $1.

The promotion will be valid from Feb. 2 to 4 at their North York location, and their locations in Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough and Mississauga will all offer $1 Chongqing Street Noodles for one day only on Feb. 2.

Unfortunately for those living downtown, the offer won't be available at the Dundas St. location, but, if you're dying for dollar noodles, you can look at it as a fun adventure outside of the downtown bubble with a delicious reward at the end.

To participate in the one-dollar noodle promotion, you'll have to show staff at the restaurant that you're following Hey Noodles on Instagram, and the offer is limited to one bowl per person.

The new Hey Hoodles location is at 25 Spring Garden Ave. near Yonge and Sheppard.