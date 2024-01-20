A Toronto sandwich shop has launched breakfast items that are selling out every week

A sandwich shop in Toronto launched its first ever breakfast line this month and it's been selling out like hot cakes ... or, rather, hot sandwiches.

Good Behaviour, which is known for having some of the best sub sandwiches and ice cream in the city, started serving breakfast sandwiches earlier this month at their Gerrard location. And let's just say the reception has been warm.

"[The word of mouth] was just through the neighbourhood, the community, through a lot of friends and people," says Michael Lam, co-owner of Good Behaviour. "I think it will only get busier."

The breakfast line, which is available every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m, consists of seven sandwiches with a whole lot of egg options.

That includes the egg and cheese (Lam's personal favourite), the egg and bacon, the egg and sausage (which Lam says is a fan favourite), and the Tomago "Egg Salad" sandwich, which has a jammy softboiled egg nestled in egg salad and a sesame seed burger bun.

For Lam, it was important to have the recipe and methods executed to a tee in order to make the sandwich fresh and readily available for customers.

"We try to find that fine line between making sure that you are going to get your food in a timely manner while making sure that you're getting a good product," he says.

"I think the quality of how we're cooking our eggs is the biggest differentiator between us and any of the breakfast places."

Launching the sandwiches in the first place also took some time. Lam and co-owner Eric Chow thought about the concept on and off for a year, and wanted to make sure that this menu would be consistent in quality with their other products.

When Good Behaviour launched its sub sandwich line after starting out as a small batch ice-cream shop in 2021, for instance, Chow and Lam were pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction from the community.

"We were shocked at how much I think people trusted the brand and the quality of work that we did," says Lam, "and we don't want to ever jeopardize that part."

Now, with the breakfast line officially out there at the Gerrard location, Lam and Chow have plans to make it available seven days a week. They'll also be making it available at their Westmoreland location in early February.

Their ultimate goal? To not sell out of the sandwiches. Hopefully, soon there'll be enough to go around that everyone can grab an egg-tastic treat for breakfast.