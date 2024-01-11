Here's how to get through Dry January in Toronto and actually have fun doing it

Dry January is as ubiquitous with the new year as that gym membership that's already collecting dust and that brand new haircut you swear will totally reinvent your image (I, for one, got bangs).

While New Year's resolutions are statistically doomed to fail, some Toronto businesses are coming in clutch to help you succeed on your mission to stay sober (or at least mostly sober) throughout the month of January.

Dry January doesn't have to mean staying home and drinking water all month (but if that's what you want to do, power to you) — there are plenty of experiences happening around the city this month that ensure you have fun while sticking to your resolution.

Zero Bar, the city's first ever completely sober bar, offers a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails year-round — but they're also hosting events like mocktail-making classes and non-alcoholic industry events in January.

Collective Arts has launched Toronto's first Sober Speakeasy, where you can try out the brewery's zero-proof creations and mocktails made in collaboration with The Sobr Market, the city's new non-alcoholic bottle shop.

Heineken is getting in on it by hosting Route 0.0, a hop-on hop-off streetcar stopping at popular bars like Belfast Love and Isabelle's (among others). You'll be able to skip the line and cover and receive a free non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 on select dates in January.

If you're worried the sober life might hurt your social life, fear not! Sobar Social Club is hosting a mocktail competition through the month (as well as non-alcoholic pop-up bars throughout the year) so you can skip the hangover without sacrificing fun.

Non-alcoholic sparkling beverage brand Barbet is also a heavy hitter in the zero-proof scene in Toronto, hosting a number of alcohol-free happy hours out of popular Toronto spots like Trinity Market and The Daughter this month.

If you're in the mood to try your hand at hosting a Dry January party (something I invented, so give me credit when it's a huge success), Bellwoods Brewery is selling Dry January Survival Kits full of all of their tastiest non-alcoholic brews.

To further stock the sober bar cart, Bevvy's is a non-alcoholic bottle shop that recently opened in collaboration with Collective Arts in Kensington Market where you can find everything from non-alcoholic wines and spirits to canned mocktails.

Whether you're looking to make a lasting lifestyle change or simply challenge yourself for the month, Toronto's businesses have got your back in ensuring you have a successful — and, more importantly, fun — Dry January.