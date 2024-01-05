A brewery in Toronto is launching the city's first sober speakeasy

Collective Arts Toronto Taproom is kicking off the year by launching the city's first-ever Sober Speakeasy event, running every Saturday from January 6 until the end of February.

The Sober Speakeasy, which will take place in the Taproom's basement level, is a fun way to let sober-curious people to try out some of the brewery's non-alcoholic options (which were released last year) while also enjoying a lively atmosphere, says Collective Arts' head of Brand Creative, Steve St. Jean.

"It's our nod to Dry January to get people to come out to something cool and get people energized and do something fun during the month instead of just picking up a non-alcoholic drink," he says.

You can expect different live music every week and an array of non-alcoholic drinks at the free event, which includes Collective Arts' beers (like the non-alcoholic Guava Gose and non-alcoholic Hazy Pale Ale), zero-proof cocktails (like the Mellow Mojito and Midday Mule), and sparkling water.

There will also be drinks made from The Sobr Market's non-alcoholic spirits.

St. Jean says the Sober Speakeasy is part of Collective Arts' transformation into a lifestyle and wellness brand rather than just a brewery.

In addition to more Sober Speakeasies, Collective Arts also plans on potentially expanding its outdoor cycling club to Toronto as well as opening a running clinic.

While the Sober Speakeasy event series will exclusively feature non-alcoholic drinks, the Taproom will also continue to offer the line on its menu.

"[The line] is meant to continue to foster and build creativity and invite people into our inclusive space," St. Jean says. "Outside of the speakeasy, it's there for anyone to come in and enjoy beverages, and experience live music and art workshops."

"At any moment, you can make it a sober speakeasy yourself."