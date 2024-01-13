Cookie shop closes high-profile Toronto location

A Toronto-based cookie chain has closed down one of its popular locations in the city.

Craig's Cookies announced on social media that its last day at Yorkdale Mall was December 27.

According to owner and founder Craig Pike, the reason for the closure is due to the mall renovation — but he hopes they can come back once the renovations are complete.

"My team and I loved our Yorkdale Mall location," Pike tells blogTO. "With daily lineups down the hall, we were so grateful for everyone that came in for a cookie, especially the lovely and unique community of mall employees."

The closure caused an outpour of shock and sadness from people online, with some asking where the store went and hoping for it to come back soon.

"I literally always get a cookie from here when I go to Yorkdale. [Please] come back," writes one user on Tik Tok.

"I was planning to go [to Yorkdale] just for the cookies," writes another.

Craig's Cookies first launched in 2013, when Pike — who hails from St. John's, Newfoundland — was living in Toronto and needed to make income in-between his acting and music gigs.

The chain is known for using cookies that comes from family recipes — which he and his mother used to perfect together since he was a kid — plus a few added twists, like Kinder Surprise chocolate, maple syrup, bacon, and Pop Tarts.

In 2018, Craig's Cookies opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Parkdale and has since expanded to more Toronto locations in The Village, Leaside, and Leslieville, as well as additional Canadian locations in Newfoundland and Niagara.

And when one figurative Yorkdale door closes, another one opens, says Pike — he currently has plans to open a new Toronto store in a high-traffic area. While he has to stay tight-lipped about the details for now, he promises more info is coming.

"Life is full of growth and opportunity," he says.