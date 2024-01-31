Eat & Drink
Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
craigs cookies

Toronto cookie shop opening new spot in a high-traffic area

Ramona Leitao
Posted 2 hours ago
A Toronto-based cookie chain is set to open a new shop in a high-traffic area downtown.

Craig's Cookies — known for serving chunky, chewy, and somewhat unconventional cookies — will be opening its newest location at Union Station this spring.

"I can't think of a better way to share our cookies and our message of love and acceptance than by connecting with commuters, tourists, and Torontonians at the historic Union Station," says the chain's founder and CEO Craig Pike.

The storefront will be available in the Front Street Promenade, below the station's Great Hall.

This will be the fifth Craig's Cookies location in Toronto, with four others located in Parkdale, Leslieville, Leaside, and The Village. In December last year, the cookie chain closed its high-profile shop at Yorkdale Mall.

craigs cookies

Craig's Cookies first brick and mortar location in Parkdale. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Craig's Cookies first began in 2013 as a side hustle for Craig Pike, who at the time, was working as a theatre actor and a choir conductor in Toronto.

Pike, who hails from Newfoundland, used family recipes that he learned while baking with his mother as a kid to create the scrumptious cookies that we still see today. Some notable cookies include Strawberry Pop Tart, Mini Egg, and Peanut Butter Cups.

craig's cookies

Craig Pike, owner of the popular Toronto-based cookie chain, Craig's Cookies. Photo by David Leyes.

Since opening more than 10 years ago, Pike has not only expanded in Toronto, but in Newfoundland and the Niagara region.

So if you're craving a chunky, gooey, cookie while you're in downtown Toronto, just remember that Craig's Cookies is coming soon. You just have to wait a few months.

Lead photo by

Craig's Cookies
