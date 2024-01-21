Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
big fat burrito

Legendary burrito joint permanently closes after 18 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A beloved burrito joint has closed down after 18 years in business due to "recent economic hardships."

Big Fat Burrito, one of the city's original burrito joints, broke hearts recently when a photo of the closure notice posted in their door surfaced on a Kensington Market community Facebook group.

True to name, the restaurant had been serving up some of the biggest and fattest burritos in the city since 2006 before making the hard decision to close their doors.

This isn't the first time the burrito joint has made news for a closure, though -- in 2020, they closed their original location at Augusta and Oxford, before reopening in a new space just down the street.

This isn't the end for BFB, though. The closure notice encourages fans to follow their Instagram for news on their "exciting new venture," and that's not all.

The bar space of the restaurant will continue to serve crafty cocktails, local brews and snacks Thursday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to close.

"Thank you for all of your continued support over the years," BFB says to fans of the restaurant, "we couldn't have done it without you!"

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Legendary burrito joint permanently closes after 18 years in Toronto

This strip of Toronto just might be the city's new coffee capital

Toronto restaurant throwing a 3-week long steak festival

Toronto restaurant known for its Filipino food opening first downtown location

Toronto's X-rated waffle spot has permanently closed

Local Public Eatery opening huge new Toronto location next month

Loblaws bringing back 50 percent off discounts after uproar

Toronto restaurant manager goes viral after heartwarming moment