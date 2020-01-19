One of Toronto's original burrito joints is closing

The most iconic burrito joint in Kensington Market will soon be no more.

After 15 years of serving Tex-Mex wraps at the corner of Augusta and Oxford, Big Fat Burrito will shutter its doors for good in a few weeks' time.

Kensington's emblematic Al Runt art-covered hut is already up for lease under Kalles Commercial for $7,000 a month.

According to staff, they'll continue to roll up one of Toronto's best burritos until March 1.

They're determined to re-open somewhere in the market, though the team says where and when is still up in the sky.

The impending closure marks another Market business to be felled by rising rent, while a residents' fight against Airbnb and a big box cannabis store rages on.

Last summer saw the closure of the 55-year-old landmark Casa Coffee. In August, the vegan staple Cosmic Treats was forced to close their shop after rent tripled from $3,000 to a whopping $9,000 per month, not to mention other local losses like Graffiti's.

Kensington's Big Fat Burrito is the last one standing, since other outposts like its pocket stall at Lee's Palace have long bid adieu.

Time to say goodbye to that effortlessly chill counter service, and one of the best summertime spots to devour chicken and veggie burritos that were, indeed, big and fat.