Toronto BBQ chicken joint that closed is making a comeback in a new location

Three years after a devastating fire forced its closure, The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill has opened in a new location and neighbourhood.

Originally known as Sardinha O Rei Dos Frangos, The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill operated for "for over 15 years," at 942 Bloor Street, in Bloorcourt.

"It was really popular with the Portuguese community," says manager Luana Ferreira, who grew into the role watching her mother manage the restaurant before her.

"In February of 2020, it caught fire" she explains, adding that the cause was allegedly arson caused by a smoker tossing a lit cigarette into an outdoor garbage.

"Watching the flames was terrifying. It was traumatic," continues Ferreira. "It was really windy, really cold that night, and the fire spread into the kitchen. Everything burnt down inside."

"Because it was heavily damaged electrically," she adds, "we weren't able to reopen quickly. Everything had to be torn down."

On December 5th, the team celebrated the grand opening of The Rooster Rotisserie and Grill's new location at 1395 Yonge, near Yonge & St. Clair.

A take-out spot with limited seating for those who can't wait to dig in, the restaurant serves home-cooked Portuguese food. Popular menu items include grilled and roasted chicken, saucy ribs, fresh fish and sides, including Ferreira's favourite, Portuguese-style Parisienne potato balls.

As at the original site, the restaurant's new home is already attracting locals keen for quality eats. "There's not much home-cooked food in this area," says Ferreira. "It's mostly fast food. We're one of the only spots making rice, chicken, etc. The only Portuguese place."

Though Greek items (including stuffed peppers and spanakopita), are no longer as abundant on the menu due to a change in ownership, the team has elevated some of its offerings to cater to its new neighbourhood.

"Everyone is kind of bougie," says Ferreira, "so we upgraded our salads a lot compared to the other location."

As for the original restaurant? "We're still working on reopening it," explains Ferreira, adding that "it should be reopen in 12-14 months."