Montreal pizza place opening first Toronto location but locals are conflicted

A pizza chain from Montreal is opening its first Toronto location, but some locals aren't thrilled.

Locals in the Beaches noticed that a vacant retail space on the west border of Kew Gardens is sporting some new signage: a location of Pizzeria No.900 is set to take over the space that had previously been a cannabis dispensary.

Pizzeria No. 900 is an institution for high-quality sit-down pizza in Quebec, boasting 29 locations across the province, plus one in France, since it began 15 years ago and now it seems they're expanding their operations to Toronto.

While a new go-to neighbourhood pizza restaurant seems like a great thing, some locals in the neighbourhood are not too thrilled.

Folks were quick to point out the massive volume of pizza restaurants within a small area along Queen East, suggesting that perhaps the space would be better suited for a different type of business.

"There are 10, count'em 10 other pizzerias within a 1.8 km radius of them....Otherside, Pizza Nova, Pizzaville, 6ix Pizzas, Pizza Depot, Pizzaiola and of course (for the brave) there are slices at Circle K," reads the post in a neigbourhood FaceBook that broke the news.

"I think the City passed a new bylaw that there has to be a pizza place to match every cannabis shop," jokes one commentor, poking fun at the huge number of dispensaries in the neighbourhood.

But, while some critiqued the new business, others were quick to point out that the pizzeria will be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

"Well, [I] must say that this is a great Pizzeria chain. Really high end," defends one commentor, adding "[i]t is a dine in, totally different of any other Pizzeria in the area. It is really good seriously."

Another local pointed out that they're "[g]lad to see any new restaurant option fill the many vacancies," noting the slew of vacant storefronts along the strip of Queen East between Woodbine and Fallingbrook.

If there's one thing that's for sure, pizza and cannabis go together like cookies and milk, so if the reports of huge numbers of both types of businesses in the area are true, perhaps Pizzeria No.900 is set up for guarenteed success in their new Toronto venture.

Pizzeria No. 900 will be opening sometime next year at 1987 Queen St. East.