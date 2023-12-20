KitKat chocolate bars are being recalled across Canada

Anyone still hoarding leftover Halloween candy two months later might want to review their dwindling haul, as Nestlé Canada is issuing a voluntary recall of KitKat bars sold en masse during the spooky season.

On Tuesday, the multinational conglomerate announced a voluntary recall of six batches of its KitKat Halloween Scary Friends 40 Packs sold in Canada during the Halloween season over reports of "potential plastic in the product which could pose a choking risk."

Nestlé warns chocolate lovers that the treats were sold at retailers across Canada, though no injuries or illnesses have been reported thus far.

Consumers and trick-or-treaters can identify the potentially harmful individually wrapped bars by looking for the batch code 30610848, BB/MA 2024 MR 02.

Anyone who purchased these bars by the box can identify the recalled bars by looking for the following codes:

31397094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 01

31397094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 01

31437094 1, BB/MA 2024 MR 02

31437094 2, BB/MA 2024 MR 02

31387094 3, BB/MA 2024 FE 27

31807094 3A, BB/MA 2024 FE 28

Nestlé urges anyone with these products to throw them out and contact the company's consumer services department for reimbursement.