Fire breaks out at Toronto bar that has been in the neighbourhood for decades

Toronto's Davenport Village was shaken over the weekend after a pub that has been a fixture of the community for more than 35 years erupted into flames.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a fire near Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, and found the local hidden gem, which is aptly named The Gem Bar & Grill, engulfed in flames.

As fire crews worked to quench the blaze, a section of Davenport between Ossington Avenue and Mt. Royal Avenue was completely closed to traffic, with Toronto Police Service stiill calling the incident "a working fire" nearly 45 minutes after first arriving on the scene.

While no injuries were reported, local outlets noted that a tenant living in a unit above the establishment was displaced.

There are also allegations that it may have been a grease fire originating in the Gem's kitchen.

FIRE:

Davenport Rd & Somerset Ave

10:06 pm

-reports of a fire

-Police & @Toronto_Fire o/s

-no reports of injuries

-working fire

ROAD CLOSURE

-Davenport Rd between Ossiongton Ave & Mt Royal Ave

-use alternate routes#GO2889872

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 17, 2023

The bar is a mainstay for regulars who can be found populating the retro diner stools that surround the bar top in a unique rockabilly-esque interior, or enjoying affordably-priced dishes like nachos and 'gembalaya' on the endearing and surprisingly sizeable outdoor patio.

Management at the Gem did not respond to blogTO's request for comment in time for publication, and it is not yet clear how substantial the damages to the space are and whether it will impact the future of the business.

It is also unknown whether the restaurant will be able to continue with its planned operations over the busy holiday season, which was set to include a New Year's Eve bash with live sets from local band Catl.