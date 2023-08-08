Italian restaurant in Toronto says its closing due to unrealistic rent increase

An Italian restaurant in Toronto that was the brainchild of a renowned local hospitality group will soon be shutting its doors for good thanks to a rent hike that management says it just can't afford in the present economy.

The team behind beloved vegan fine dining spots Awai and Avelo are closing up shop in a space near Queen and Bathurst that they've held for a handful of years in various iterations, most recently as Osteria Du.

The spot was the first in the city to offer a completely vegan Italian menu, which is something owners said in a recent Instagram post is something they are very proud to have brought to the city.

But, the landlord of the building at 593 Queen St W. is now asking the restaurant to pay pre-pandemic rent prices once more, and "unfortunately the numbers just don't work out in today's environment," the post states, announcing a forthcoming September closure.

"We'd like to thank our loyal customers for your support, kindness and all the special memories. We will remain open throughout the summer (with patio and gelato bar coming soon) so come and visit for the last time!"

Morphing from Away Kitchen into Pizzeria Du and then the prix fixe Osteria Du over the course of the pandemic, this outpost of the Awai Hospitality group is already being mourned by locals who say they've had nothing but great experiences dining at the location.

It was known as having some of the best vegan pizza in the city and, some are saying in comments, some of the best plant-based food they've ever eaten.

Fans seem to be holding out hope that the restaurant, which was also known for paying its employees fair wages, will continue on in some other way in the future.