These might be Toronto's most unique and eccentric bar bathrooms

Toronto's reputation as a nightlife destination is a reality that's hard to miss, and odds are, you probably have a favourite spot for grabbing a quick bite or a couple of drinks with your inner circle.

While there are countless Toronto bar and restaurant spaces saddled with personality, only some transfer that same amount of character into their respective water closets.

Consider the following not a best of or worst of ranking of Toronto's toilets, but more so, a traveller's guide for those wandering around certain Toronto neighbourhoods with full hearts and full bladders.

Here are Toronto's most unique and eccentric bar bathrooms.

Longest walk

When it comes to our first contender, it’s more about the journey than the destination.

Located in the Rhino, one of Parkdale's most frequented community hubs, this set of restrooms — like many in Toronto — is located in the basement of the building.

What separates this specific locale from others, is the labyrinth-like adventure you will embark on when looking for a place to pee.

While this washroom may not be the most elegant, you will definitely get your steps in trying to find out where it is.

Upon heading to the back of the establishment, you will find a very easy-to-miss staircase accompanied by an arrow pointing you in your desired direction.

After you head down several flights of stairs, you are then met with an extremely long hallway, at the end of which you’ll find a set of restrooms just as minimalist as the space you travelled to get there.

As for when it comes time to get back to your table, let’s just say if you left yourself enough breadcrumbs, getting back should be no problem.

Coziest space

A quaint spot located on the northern border of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Bar Vendetta is an iconic location for cocktails and snacks.

What this location showcases in its cozy and relaxed environment seamlessly translates into its bathrooms.

Bar Vendetta’s bathrooms can best be described as upscale cottage-core.

Sandblasted glass doors with welcoming ‘W.C.’ gold decals, old pipework, vintage sinks and rustic tiles decorate the area, all tied together with a warm lamplight that makes the environment feel more like a reading nook as opposed to a restroom.

Additionally (as if ithe aesthetic could be improved upon further) framed needlepoint art showcasing 19th-century women decorate the walls, making Bar Vendetta’s washrooms some of the most welcoming in the city.

Most legendary

The Communist's Daughter is a neighbourhood institution that is often regarded as a bar for the people. What isn’t for the people, however, is the tight squeeze you are required to traverse to get to the washrooms downstairs.

If you're lucky enough to reach the back area — a challenging task on a busy night — you'll be welcomed with a steep decline, a comically low ceiling, a sponge affixed to the wall to prevent injury and a sign that reads 'Watch Yer Head!'

While the journey may be treacherous, these bathrooms are worth the risk.

The Communist Daughter's bathrooms, much like the bar itself, are a rich celebration of West Toronto’s culture, and more specifically, its music and art scene.

Show posters, antique photos and a variety of memorabilia decorate the walls of these W.C.s, making this historically vibrant and punk-rock backdrop not only a great bathroom but also a brilliant time capsule of Toronto's history.

Best graffiti

This legendary College Street location is a dive bar frequented by students, locals and tourists alike.

Immediately upon entering Sneaky Dee's, you're welcomed with scruffy scenery and graffiti that has been pencilled on every inch of the location’s interior. While this local spot is best known for its cheap beer and nachos, its reputation as a hub for all walks of life has been a part of its DNA for decades.

While its graffiti-plastered walls may come across as unrefined to some, it is truly an invitation for anyone to leave their mark.

This attitude is not exempt from Sneaky Dee’s washrooms, as the never-ending graffiti bleeds downstairs into every stall.

Stylized art, professions of love (or angst) and many phone numbers cascade across the washrooms, resulting in Sneaky Dee’s easily securing the spot for the best bathroom graffiti in the city.

Best selfie space

This celebrated spot hosts not only has quality cocktails and cuisine, it also holds by far the best washrooms in Toronto for stylized bathroom selfies.

Locals Only may seem modest in its design, an easy-to-miss basement nook hidden on King Street West, but what you end up getting is an amazing location full of atmosphere and personality.

The same can easily be said about its washrooms, as each individual stall hosts their own rotating theme.

Whether it's circus-like polka dots, magazine covers or flamingos, Locals Only provides the most vibrant backdrops available for a quick selfie.

These restrooms have been purpose-built for inner photographer, as each stall is accompanied with a built-in ring light in every mirror.

With each booth bursting with personality, and a design built with the patron in mind, Locals Only is an easy pick for the best space for a bathroom selfie in Toronto.