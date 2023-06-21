Union Station in Toronto is getting a huge outdoor food market this summer

Union Station's outdoor market Union Summer is making a return on Monday June 26 to help kick off Toronto's summer market season.

Like previous years, the market will offer live entertainment, along with plenty of food and drink vendors.

However, the fun doesn't stop there. There will also be movie screenings, trivia nights, and tons of live performances.

Even if you've attended this event before, organizer say there will be plenty of new things to see.

For the first time since its launch, there will be a rotating food vendors throughout the summer, so there will always be something new to look forward to (and sample).

Some of the vendors you can expect at this year's market include Tut’s Egyptian Street Food, Isabella's Donuts, and Mustache Burger.

There will also be an array of drink options, plus a bar so you can grab something to sip on while you catch a live performance.

This year, the performances will feature plenty of Canadian talent, with a special one on opening night by JUNO Award nominee Fefe Dobson.

Whether you want to switch up your date night plans or make a quick pit stop before a Jays game, Union Summer is bound to be a good time.

Union Summer is set to start on Monday, June 26, and will run until August 27. You can check out the full event schedule on their site.