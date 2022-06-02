A huge outdoor food and drink market is coming to Union Station in Toronto

Summer is just around the corner and that means that market season is about to be in full swing. Get excited because Union Station's huge outdoor market is set to return this summer.

After a brief hiatus, Union Summer is back and will be transforming the major transit hub with a season full of events, activities and food.

The market will host a ton of fun programming all summer long, including weekly game nights, movie screenings, Blue Jays games screenings, and live performances by local musicians, with Tyler Shaw headlining the first day of the market.

Like in previous years, the market will offer a huge selection of food and drink vendors, with a few vendors from Union Station's food court.

This year's list of vendors includes Gus Tacos, Mikey's Smashburgers, Butter Chicken Roti and Souvla by Mamakas.

If you're not feeling up for a bite to eat, no need to worry as there will be a bar on site to grab a beer or two.

Union Summer is set to take over Union Station for 63 days this summer, from June 27 through August 28.