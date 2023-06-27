Toronto bakery has permanently closed after 12 years in business

After serving up custom cake creations in Toronto for over a decade, one bakery is officially bidding farewell to the neighbourhood forever.

For The Love Of Cake, located at 171 E Liberty St. Unit 117, was a neighbourhood staple for custom cakes and cupcakes.

Whether it was celebrating your birthday, wedding, anniversary, graduation, or milestone, the imaginative team at the bakery was always available to spin up your dream dessert.

The bakery informed its loyal customers of its permanent closure in a bittersweet note on the business' storefront and social media pages.

Following the news, sweet tooths around the city began to mourn the loss of the bakery, as well as specific cake flavours.

"Best Guinness chocolate cake of life! This makes me so sad," one person wrote.

"So sad to see you go. Loved your cupcakes so much," another customer said.

"This is terrible news, I'm so sad but I wish you the very best," a comment reads.

Although it looks like the bakery's Liberty Village shop is closed forever, the business did hint at a possible future return.

"A heartfelt thanks to everyone who came by the store to say goodbye since our announcement last week. It has been quite an emotional couple of weeks. Goodbyes are never easy but we shall be back soon to serve you all again soon," the bakery wrote.

For The Love Of Cake officially turned off its ovens on June 25, 2023.