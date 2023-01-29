Toronto bakery permanently closing last remaining physical storefront

A Toronto bakery is permanently closing their only remaining physical storefront in favour of prioritizing their wholesale business.

AG Macarons has been known for their lighter-than-air French pastries for years, but now they're shutting down their Etobicoke location on the Queensway for good.

"After 8 successful years on The Queensway and strong wholesale growth with AGM Bakery, we are ready to move on from our retail space," reads a social media post from the bakery.

"We will be closing our retail store at 709 The Queensway to focus our efforts on our expanding Canadian & USA wholesale business."

To say goodbye, they're having a big sale with 50 per cent off boxed and individual macarons, both online and in-store. They'll also be selling off their equipment and bakeware at the store.

"We recently doubled the size of our footprint at our manufacturing facility to accommodate the growing demand for our macarons," AG Macarons president Anet Gesualdi tells blogTO.

"As for what's to come for AGM in retail, we are exploring the idea of refrigerated pickup lockers but need time to see if this is feasible."

They also operated a Dupont location for five years that closed in 2020.

The move to wholesale means that although the store may be closing, fans of yummy AG Macarons will still be able to get their hands on their favourite treats: they're available at around 300 locations in Canada and 500 in the United States.

The retail store for AG Macarons at 709 The Queensway will be closing on February 14, so you have just enough time to pick up Valentine's gifts (and at a reduced price).