10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurant openings in Toronto are ready to delight your tastebuds with all kinds of new flavours. The city may have just gotten its very own Michelin guide, but who knows, maybe some of these rising stars will be recognized internationally in the future.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto in September.

Dandylion may have closed a little while back, but the people behind it are already making a resurgence in the restaurant scene with this new project in the Junction Triangle.

A whole bunch of new options just got added to this recently opened food hall at Union Station, including places for food like burgers, tacos and bao.

The people behind Her Father's Cider surprised us with the opening of this new concept on the Danforth that carries through their thoughtful cider selection.

Pasta is served during the day and Asian food takes over at night at this new concept in Parkdale that took over the space where Nice Nice Wine used to be.

The Paradise Theatre family in Bloorcourt has welcomed another member with the opening of this cafe and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Listen up, Hong Kong cafe fans: there's a new one that just opened up in Scarborough on Markham Rd., and it comes complete with lots of great food and retro vibes.

Small plates and cocktails are on the menu at this new bistro that opened near Yonge and Eglinton recently.

Those looking for a taste of some new Turkish food can head to the Danforth where this restaurant just opened serving the country's classics.

This restaurant that closed down has gloriously reopened to the joy of Filipino food fans. Check them out in Parkdale for brunch on weekends.

This laid-back spot for comfort food like biryani, wings, burgers and fusion food just opened in the Danforth East area during the month of September.