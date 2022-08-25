Here's the honest review of the mac and cheese lemonade at the CNE

There's a lot of strange new food at the CNE this year that's worth lining up for if only to say you've tried it once.

Ketchup ice cream? That's the first one on many of our CNE bucket lists even though most agree it's not worth the $12 price tag.

One item that's slipped a bit under the radar is the mac and cheese lemonade. That is not a typo. For $10 you get an actual drink of lemonade with cooked mac and cheese at the bottom of the cup.

Our honest review? It's kind of disgusting.

Even visually this thing is something you don't want to contemplate. You're going to want to swap out those noodles for boba any day of the week.

"It looks like someone backwashed their mac and cheese in here," surmised our intrepid reviewer.

"It's not terrible enough to make me throw up," is probably the only comment you need to hear to decide for yourself whether to give this bad boy a try.