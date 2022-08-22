People not sure how they feel about spending $12 for ketchup ice cream at the CNE

One of the biggest food items people have been anticipating now that the CNE is back in 2022 is ketchup ice cream.

It costs $12 and you'll likely have to wait in a massive line to try it, and some are saying it's not worth it.

It's not exactly like ketchup ice cream sounds like it tastes good, but obviously part of the concept of a novelty item is to see whether it actually tastes good or not.

The verdict is in for some people, and they're saying it's not great.

One person said they could only get halfway through the ketchup ice cream before tossing their cookies.

I got half way through the ketchup ice cream and threw up 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Yhx3xCrMAS — :ImHaileys (@ImHaileys) August 21, 2022

Even people who haven't tried it are wondering why there are such long lineups for something that sounds kinda gross.

I’m actually horrified there was a long line up for KETCHUP and MUSTARD ice cream at CNE this year — Lynnie ❤️‍🔥 (@Lynsatiable) August 21, 2022

Someone said they didn't understand why the items they'd serve at the CNE after being on hiatus for years were "some of the nastiest foods."

there is also ketchup and mustard flavoured soft serve ice cream. idk why they have some of the nastiest foods this year after reopening this summer since 2019 — tejal (@journalsweeknd) August 22, 2022

People are saying the hype alone is likely mostly responsible for the long lines, which is probably true.

Went to the CNE today.



No way am I trying out that Ketchup and Mustard ice cream they're selling.



The promotional hype bout it was something though, saw a lineup for it pic.twitter.com/kon7MfkfZO — Voltampt (@Voltampt) August 22, 2022

One person said they would try items like the ketchup ice cream and mac n' cheese lemonade, but only for $1 million.

RT> i can't decide what's more horrifying. mac & cheese lemonade or ketchup ice cream. i'd eat these for a million dollars but oh how i'd suffer — イリ (萧小914) (@Ilinox) August 21, 2022

Someone out there did manage to finish it, but definitely didn't recommend it.

i do not recommend this $12 ketchup flavoured ice cream i wanna kms pic.twitter.com/gnHSJ0LiZs — trinity (@trinitykrz) August 22, 2022

When it comes other soft serve options one person said they liked the ube ice cream (obviously), but also found the mustard ice cream to be pretty good "if you like mustard."

Ube was the obvious winning ice cream of the day, mustard was 7/10 if you like mustard and ketchup was too weird for me lol 🥴 pic.twitter.com/lDgz987qCx — teresaaa 🌶 (@TeresaJensenxo) August 22, 2022

Either way, if you're planning on trying some of the zany items at the CNE this year like ketchup ice cream, you might want to bring a few breath mints along.

PICKLE LEMONADE AND KETCHUP ICE CREAM 😻😻😻 my breath gonna smell CRAZY — joshcs (@joshuacsav) August 22, 2022

Now that some reviews are in, only you can decide if you want to take the risk of trying the CNE's ketchup ice cream.