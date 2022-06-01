Justin Bieber is a stan for cold brew in weird ad for latest Tim Hortons collab

The next collaboration between Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons is set to debut in days, as the unlikely pair of Canada's biggest popstar and coffee chain prepares to introduce a new cold brew drink while bringing back their much-talked-about Timbiebs flavours of Timbits.

If you're feeling a little impatient for the June 6 drop of Biebs Brew and the return of Timbiebs, you're not alone. Even Justin Bieber himself seems a bit antsy for the new drink to arrive, or at least he plays the part well in a weird advertisement for the latest Tims/Biebs collab.

Bieber appears in a one-minute commercial for the French vanilla-flavoured released on Wednesday, showing the Ontario-born international recording megastar standing stone-faced in a darkened room, intensely watching a batch of Biebs Brew steeping.

His Tims partner Pam wonders why he's being all creepy in the dark, to which Biebs replies, "job's not done yet."

The last one in the office, Bieber is determined to be the very first person to try out the new Biebs Brew, even if he has to wait 16 hours for it to steep.

"Not a chance I let someone put their lips on the Biebs Brew before this guy," says Bieber, adding, "I'm a Stan."

Pam's confused "okay, good night Justin" is almost too realistic a reaction for a commercial, but it somehow gets even more awkward as the pair exchange drawn out goodbyes and even an uncomfortable "I love you."

It's just the latest in a bizarre partnership that saw the successful launches of the TimBiebs Timbits flavours in 2021. The new cold brew offering stems from a brainstorming session where Justin Bieber revealed he prefers his coffee on ice. The recording star's sweet tooth and love of vanilla helped further shape the new beverage.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," said Bieber, adding that it's been a lifelong dream of his to collaborate with the chain, as he "grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

The drink will be available nationwide on June 6, along with the return of all three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Tims is also selling a limited-edition stainless steel Biebs Brew tumbler with a reusable straw and bringing back the Timbiebs merch, including the toque and tote bag that saw unbelievably high demand and sold for sky-high resale prices.