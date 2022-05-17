Here are the best reactions to Tim Hortons' new Biebs Brew collab with Justin Bieber so far

Tim Hortons announced the launch of another major collaboration with Ontario-born pop star Justin Bieber earlier today, and fans of both Canadian brands are having a field day.

The announcement of the new French vanilla cold brew, called Biebs Brew, as well as the limited return of the highly popular Timbiebs, has prompted plenty of excitement from caffeine enthusiasts who are eager to get their hands on anything associated with Bieber.

And with new and returning merch also on the way, social media is filled with reactions from fans — and critics — who have plenty to say about the quintessentially Canadian partnership.

take me hooooooome Air Canadaaaaaa to the plaaaaaace where i can get Bieber Tim Hortoooooons https://t.co/u1l7Hbsg1f — _omc (@__o_m_c) May 17, 2022

Some Beliebers are so enthused about the news, in fact, that they're ready to try the drink regardless of what the flavour is.

I need like a million Justin Bieber iced coffees, whatever flavor they are. — Tanny 🇺🇦 (@mapleafs34) May 17, 2022

And some are enjoying watching the pop star make the coffee chain more culturally relevant.

Some Toronto residents are meanwhile hoping this is just one of many announcements in a life-long partnership.

BIEBS BREW? Justin Bieber and Tim Horton’s are in this for life and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/WCmIlC2ZoN — ells (@ellise_maxine) May 17, 2022

And some are even admitting to not being fans of Bieber but wanting to try the new drink regardless.

do i like Bieber? fuck no. am i gonna buy into his 'Biebs Brew'? of fucking course. — jay 🫧🪸🪴 (@www_zoloft_com) May 17, 2022

Some, on the other hand, preferred Tim Horton's collab with fellow Ontario musician Shawn Mendes.

No one wants this. Bring back the Shawn Mendes cups! — Kevin Michael (@Kevinmichaelt) May 17, 2022

And some are simply unimpressed, promising never to try the beverage under any circumstance.

justin bieber could be behind the counter in a tim hortons uniform and I still wouldn't order a coffee from them — sarah 🪴 (@lifewithsarahh) May 17, 2022

With the new product set to be launched right before Bieber's Toronto concerts, some hardcore fans are even pledging to show up to the event with the products in-hand.

all of us about to be pulling up to the toronto dates with timbiebs and biebsbrew in hand omg https://t.co/6r8WBmiSTz — j ❀ | 23 (@LOVEDBYBlEBER) May 17, 2022

Both Biebs Brew and Timbiebs will be available accross Canada and the U.S. as of June 6.