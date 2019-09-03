Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes cups tim hortons

Tim Hortons keeps selling out of Shawn Mendes cups and fans are furious

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is all about Shawn Mendes right now. 

He's performing at Rogers Centre on Friday night, he's been spotted all over the city with Camila Cabello, and even our coffee cups now have his face on them. 

Last week, new Tim Hortons cups were released with the singer's face and name on them. 

The campaign is in honour of Mendes' new charitable foundation as well as his upcoming Toronto show, and fans all over the GTA have been doing everything they can to get their hands on the cups. 

While disposable Tim Hortons cups of all sizes will be Shawn Mendes-themed until Friday, they're also selling exclusive reusable ceramic tumblers. 

The trouble is, the demand for the tumblers has been way more than expected and most locations sold out of the cups right away. 

Fans of the singer are now scrambling to find the last remaining cups in the GTA, and they're pretty angry the cups are so difficult to find. 

Some are saying Tims should be selling the cups online, while others are taking matters into their own hands and reselling the cups themselves. 

The cups are being sold for about $17 in store, but money-minded fans are reselling them online for up to $300 for two. 

And while many are emphasizing how ridiculous this is, spending big bucks may be the only way to own one of the remaining ceramic cups.

It's either that, or settle for paper. 

Lead photo by

Brooke Webster

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bars will be open until 4am this week

Tim Hortons keeps selling out of Shawn Mendes cups and fans are furious

There's a huge protest planned for the Chick-fil-A opening in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Rap's, Tim Hortons, Chatime, Pizza Pizza, Brodflour, McDonald's

Popular Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto cafe really wants Tom Hanks to visit during TIFF

Toronto Ethiopian restaurant shut down by health inspectors due to pests

Jollibee is opening its next Toronto location this week