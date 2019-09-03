Tim Hortons keeps selling out of Shawn Mendes cups and fans are furious

Toronto is all about Shawn Mendes right now.

He's performing at Rogers Centre on Friday night, he's been spotted all over the city with Camila Cabello, and even our coffee cups now have his face on them.

Last week, new Tim Hortons cups were released with the singer's face and name on them.

The campaign is in honour of Mendes' new charitable foundation as well as his upcoming Toronto show, and fans all over the GTA have been doing everything they can to get their hands on the cups.

After driving around Toronto for 2 hours and calling every Tim Hortons, we finally found the Shawn Mendes cups! ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/h1Zb2j0uny — raman (@Raman_Cabello) September 1, 2019

While disposable Tim Hortons cups of all sizes will be Shawn Mendes-themed until Friday, they're also selling exclusive reusable ceramic tumblers.

The trouble is, the demand for the tumblers has been way more than expected and most locations sold out of the cups right away.

Okay so I really want one of the reusable Shawn Mendes cups from Tim Hortons so if anyone knows any Tim’s in the GTA that have the reusable cups could you let me know?? @ShawnMendes and @TimHortons where am I supposed to find these things guys?! — Madi💞 (@mmadirose) September 2, 2019

Fans of the singer are now scrambling to find the last remaining cups in the GTA, and they're pretty angry the cups are so difficult to find.

Ragingly outrageous how difficult it is to hunt down @ShawnMendes x @timhortons collab for ceramic cups! — Karen (@karenlimusic) September 3, 2019

Some are saying Tims should be selling the cups online, while others are taking matters into their own hands and reselling the cups themselves.

@TimHortons @ShawnMendes you should sell the reusable cups on your merch website!! I’m sure a TON of people would buy them including myself!!! — Hayle🤩 (@hayle_flicker) September 2, 2019

The cups are being sold for about $17 in store, but money-minded fans are reselling them online for up to $300 for two.

@shawnmendes @TimHortons why was this so horribly done??? Having gone to every Tim’s in Pickering + a few more for all the stores to either be refusing sell them or be sold out the first day is ridiculous! Why are these cups selling for $300 now? so unfair! pic.twitter.com/95KMMJy4ua — Ashlyn (@mendesxbieber_) September 1, 2019

And while many are emphasizing how ridiculous this is, spending big bucks may be the only way to own one of the remaining ceramic cups.

It's either that, or settle for paper.