10 restaurant openings in Toronto to get excited about for summer 2022

New restaurant openings in Toronto are a regular thing again now that lockdown restrictions are a thing of the past. From a barbecue joint to a Peruvian place there's lots to look forward to this summer.

This new tapas bar is coming to the Annex this spring, and will be serving a variety of traditional dishes paired with different tequilas. The restaurant will be combining modern and classic elements in its design to create an atmosphere that will pay tribute to its "celebration of life" theme.

Miznon first opened in Tel Aviv in 2011 and has since expanded all over the world. Using seasonally inspired ingredients, the restaurant aims to incorporate flavours from each city and combine them all into one pita. The restaurant, expected to open in Yorkville, will be the first location to open in Canada.

This popular U.S. barbecue chain will be cooking up a classic Texas barbecue experience - all of the meats are smoked overnight and come with classic sides like baked potato casserole, creamy spinach and fried okra. The new address has yet to be confirmed.

Expected to open soon and replace the old Doomie's in Vegandale (Parkdale), Nuna will be serving modern fusion dishes with a Peruvian influence. They've already been teasing their glazed pork chop chifa rice on Instagram, and showing off some really pretty cocktails too. Be sure to check them out near Queen and Dufferin when they open.

Replacing what was previously the Annex Food Hall, Superfresh is going to be a 4,000 foot Asian night market featuring Asian-led businesses like Big Beef Bowl, Auntie's Supply and Baobird. Expect to see items like Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodles, mochi muffins and tons of other Asian products.

With over 600 locations in South Korea, Pizza Maru is opening up its first ever Toronto branch. These pizzas are expected to be unlike anything we've ever seen, with quirky names like "Mango Ocean" and "Korean Surf n' Turf" that incorporate ingredients like organic green tea and chlorella into their dough. Find them near Finch and Yonge.

Alder will be opening within the next few months in the Ace Hotel near Queen West. The hotel restaurant will be led by chef Patrick Kriss, the main force behind high-priced restaurant Alo.

Starting off as a pop-up, Burger JABS is going to open a permanent location expected to launch around Victoria Day weekend. Though they're known for their classic smash burgers, Burger JAB also serves fries with decadent toppings like crispy pork belly. Their new permanent spot will be located at 630 St. Clair Ave. W.

Opening soon near Bayview and Eglinton, The Daughter is positioning itself as an elegant natural wine bar and bottle shop, serving bottles that reflect "an unadulterated reflection of nature, stripped of pretense and free of additives."

Liberty Village is getting a new brewery, and it's coming fully equipped with an outdoor patio and swings (swings!) lined up by the bar. Founder Steve Waugh will be showing off his love for sour beers, serving up pints of blackberry vanilla sour and lime lager. Plus, five cents from every can purchase will support clean water across Canada.