Toronto is getting the first Canadian location of a Korean pizza chain

Korean chain Pizza Maru is opening their first ever location in Canada right here in Toronto.

The business has posted that they're looking to hire for several positions for a new Toronto location, including full- and part-time kitchen staff and part-time servers.

In Korea, Pizza Maru has over 600 stores and makes dough using ingredients like organic green tea, chlorella and natural grains like rye, black rice, Italian millet and sorghum. They now also have locations in Myanmar, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia.

The restaurant specializes in pizza and chicken, but also serves fusion pasta dishes, fusion rice dishes and tteokbokki.

Their pizza comes in three styles: classic, Chicago and "long edge." With names like Mango Ocean, Korean Surf n' Turf, Cheese Bomb and Carnivorous Dinosaur, they're not like any Western pizzas you've seen.

Some "classic" pizzas appear to have pull-apart stuffed crusts while some loaded with cheese or pepperoni seem to have no crusts at all. "Chicago" pizzas cradle a boatload of ingredients in thick, puffy crusts, and "long edge" pizzas are just what they sound like: long, narrow pizzas.

Fried chicken comes in varieties like original, honey butter, sweet chili and spicy.

As for fusion pastas, you might find more run-of-the-mill options like carbonara next to eerily pastel-coloured "yellow," "green" and "pink" pastas. For sides, there are "hell" and "heaven" fries.

Pizza Maru should be opening in Toronto in March at 6048 Yonge St. near Finch station.