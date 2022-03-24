Israeli restaurant with locations around the globe opening first Canadian location in Toronto

An Israeli restaurant with locations around the world has announced they'll soon be opening their first ever location in Canada right here in Toronto.

Miznon first opened in Tel Aviv in 2011 and now has locations in New York, Paris, Vienna, Melbourne and Singapore.

The restaurant serves a beautifully presented take on Mediterranean street food with an emphasis on fresh seasonal ingredients.

"Our vision is to take the flavor of each city and translate it into pita," reads Miznon's website. "To take the energies, the groove, the longings, the limitations, the beauty and the food and express it all in one pita."

Chef Eyal Shani is behind it all, a leading figure in the Israeli culinary scene with 25 restaurants across the globe who has also been a judge on the Israeli version of MasterChef.

At other Miznon restaurants, pitas are stuffed with veggies, seafood, beef, lamb and chicken and they're also known for their plates like whole roasted baby cauliflower.

"For every new country that Miznon enters, our visionary head chef, Eyal Shani, comes to the country and gets a feel for the culture, cuisine, and local ingredients then goes back to his lab and creates several local menu items that will be unique to Toronto," general manager for Miznon in Canada Eyal Kassirer tells blogTO.

"The folded cheeseburger pita created for New York is absolutely delicious, and the beef bourguignon pita created for Paris was a huge local hit. We are working on these right now and cannot wait to share them with Toronto as soon as they are ready."

Miznon is set to open in Yorkville in the summer.