Brewery that supports clean drinking water opening in Toronto

Toronto is getting another new brewery, but this one is a little different: every beer they sell supports clean water.

Something in the Water Brewing specializes in sour beers "with just a hint of sweetness," and donates 5 cents from every can to clean water across Canada.

The 5 cents go towards Swim Drink Fish, which safeguards swimmable, drinkable and fishable water. Something in the Water also sponsor 10 beaches across Canada, and their beers are named after some of their favourite bodies of water.

Their flagship Lee River Blackberry Vanilla sour beer is currently available at the LCBO, and their Pancake Bay Sweet Brunch Stout just won a silver at the World Beer Awards.

They haven't had a space of their own up until now and have been brewing out of Junction Craft, but will soon be opening a new brewery and bottle shop in the new Liberty Market Tower on East Liberty St., near Aloette and Brazen Head.

"Our space will be quite different from the other fantastic breweries in Toronto that have a more rustic and industrial feel," Something in the Water co-founder Steve Waugh tells blogTO.

"Our space will be more like an upscale cafe and our food offering will be artisanal and curated. All our beers will be brewed on site, small-batch and curious in style."

The space including a patio should hold about 40, and should be opening in spring 2022.