Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
burger jabs toronto

Popular Toronto burger pop-up opening permanent physical location

A burger pop-up that's experienced lots of popularity is now finally opening their very own permanent physical restaurant.

Burger Jabs has become known for their smash burgers, serving them at festivals like Street Eats Market and the Eats Night Market.

Over the Easter long weekend they posted on social media saying, "We are excited to share we've found the spot," meaning a permanent physical storefront for the brand.

Their simplistic menu of burgers, double burgers and cheeseburgers with house pickles typically starts at $7. They also do lechon fries topped with crispy pork belly, and "mac fries" topped with an entire Burger Jabs patty.

They've been operating on a preorder and pickup basis, with people placing orders via DM.

Now, their new permanent spot will be located at St. Clair and Wychwood and has a target opening date of Victoria Day long weekend.

Lead photo by

Burger Jabs

