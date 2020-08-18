Toronto is getting a night market this summer but don't expect massive crowds

There are a lot of things we've had to go without this summer in Toronto, but a night market won't have to be one of them thanks to a new one introduced by Street Eats.

They're the same people that brought us a drive-thru food truck festival as well as an ice cream fest, and this newly added event is sure to be just as epic, "showcasing street foods and drinks from around the world."

It's put on by Street Eats Market at Scarborough Town Centre during the long weekend.

"With the absence of many night markets across Ontario and having huge success with our recent food festivals at Street Eats Market, it presented another great opportunity to bring communities together in a safe way," says Market Director for Street Eats Market Philip Suos.

"It being a new night market, we're on the lookout for raw talent with fresh new food concepts that will help fuel the next generation of our vendors at our events. We've been very fortunate to work with so many great partners who see the same vision as us to support independent small businesses, especially during these difficult times."

Vendors will be announced on Instagram closer to the event, but you can expect favourites like iHalo Krunch (charcoal, ube and pandan ice cream), Gogi (Korean fried chicken), Sweet Slice (cheesecake on a stick), Tala (kamayan, chicken inasal, barbecue, mochi donut bulaklak collab with Isabella's), Night Baker (Dirty Bae ice cream sandwiches) and more.

The event takes place on Sept. 5 and 6 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.