Toronto is getting a drive-thru food truck festival this month

A food truck festival operated drive-thru style is coming to Toronto this month, and might just save a little piece of summer.

Called Street Eats, it's the first event of its kind currently approved to open in Ontario. All items will be ordered in advance for contactless pickup, which all takes place outdoors in vehicles. No eating on the lot, gathering or tailgating of any kind will be permitted by public health.

Thanks to the festival, which apparently helped get food trucks approved in the City of Toronto, you won't have to miss out on summer festival favourites like BeaverTails, Meltwich, Choco Churros, Jerk Brothers, Eva's Original Chimneys or The Holy Grill.

"This drive-thru market concept has been in the works for many months, liaising with multiple regional public health teams on a weekly basis," reads a statement.

"The market has taken all precautionary measures as directed by public health. All market and vendor staff will be outfitted with PPEs, vendors will be 30 feet apart from each other, surfaces will be frequently cleaned and disinfected, all market and vendor staff will be screened for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and all areas will be monitored."

All orders will be placed and paid for in advance online by vendor. Customers will provide the license plate number of the vehicle they're using to pick up and be assigned a lane number and 15-minute pickup time slot. Turn off your engine while you're waiting for your order to be placed on a high table, then once you've collected it, exit.

Street Eats is taking place on Father's Day weekend from Friday, June 19 to Saturday, June 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and time slots can be booked through their website, which fully launches on June 15. All donated proceeds will go to Baycrest Hospital, and the event will also pop up in Kitchener, Oshawa and Newmarket.