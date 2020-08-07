Toronto is getting an ice cream festival this summer

Toronto will soon be getting an ice cream festival from the same people that brought us a drive-thru food truck festival.

Ice Cream Fest will be taking place at Scarborough Town Centre, and admission is totally free.

Vendors will include Eva's Original Chimneys, Fugo, Pogo Waffles, Tala, and 6 Spice Rack who will be serving a Cinnabon ice cream sandwich, as well as others serving other food options Sweet Slice, Jerk Brothers and Gogi.

"Thankfully, we've been able to salvage something for the summer season," says Philip Suos, founder of Street Eats Market as well as The Mac and Cheese Festival, The Fried Chicken Fest, and BBQ Eats Festival.

"We've teamed up with Scarborough Town Centre to redevelop a 150,000 square feet space to create a community hub with a focus on arts and culture. The series of festivals will be held on the grassed area at the corner of Triton Road and Borough Drive."

Versions of his other festivals like The Mac and Cheese Festival as well as other mini festivals like Ramen Festival, Filipino Street Market and Flavours: A Caribbean Mrkt will be taking place at STC this summer and fall as well.

"I launched Street Eats Market to create an incubator space of the most promising independent food businesses with fresh energy and new ideas. With so many businesses looking for affordable spaces to launch or those that have gone out of business, especially during COVID, it's an alternative option to get back in the game," says Suos.

Masks are required and sanitizer is provided throughout events. It's a walk-up model where you purchase directly from vendors, which are spaced 10 feet apart. Markers and social distancing circles guide customers, and spaced apart picnic tables are frequently sanitized.

The Ice Cream Festival takes place August 15 to 16 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., so if you've been missing a taste of summer festival goodness and want to get in your last ice cream binge of the season, mark your calendar.