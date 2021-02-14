Eat & Drink
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
street eats market

Toronto is getting a new permanent street food market with free WiFi

Those craving the food truck flavours of summer won't have to wait much longer — a new permanent street food market is coming to Toronto.

The Street Eats Market, which opened a permanent street food market at Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill in October, announced a new location at Scarborough Town Centre, opening April 3.

The Toronto Street Eats location will take over the now closed Baton Rouge (previously The Old Scott House) and the entire footprint outdoors.

"We are going to [have] food trucks, food pop-ups, tents all on the outside of the property," Street Eats Market founder, Philip Suos, told blogTO. "When it is safe to do so, we will have pop-ups inside that building."

The new market will open seven days a week, offer free WiFi, and free parking.

Street Eats was behind temporary food festival pop-ups like the Caribbean event Flavours and the Fried Chicken Fest in the summer.

The markets operate with COVID-19 safety procedures in place and offer online ordering with curbside pickup service.

"2021 is the year to rebuild, reinvent and recover," Suos said in a press release. "With the addition of this new space, it'll be the launch pad for many new concepts, an opportunity to collaborate with one another, to learn from each other and to act as one collective unit.

"Most importantly, it'll create an exciting new year-round outdoor food hub for the city and community to enjoy."

A full list of the food vendors will be announced in the coming weeks for the Toronto location but you can expect Get Your Own Taters, Jerk Brothers, Los Vietnamita, The Cuban Thing, Chaska and The Funky Patacon to name a few.

There are 12 trucks slated to open in April.

After much success with its flagship location at Hillcrest Mall, Street Eats Market is aiming to bring the same recipe of success to Toronto and possibly other locations in the future, Suos added.

Lead photo by

Street Eats

