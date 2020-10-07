Toronto is getting a new outdoor street food market

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
street eats market toronto

We had to miss out on most of our favourite Toronto street food festivals this year thanks to the lockdown, but it looks like a new outdoor market is now offering contactless pick-up for those still craving food truck fare.

Street Eats Market —  the temporary food festival that ran pop-ups like the Caribbean event Flavours and the Fried Chicken Fest at Scarborough Town Centre this summer — has announced it's launching a new outdoor food market at Hillcrest Mall. 

The market, which opens this Saturday, is a permanent one, and will run seven days a week.

The full list of vendors hasn't been announced yet, though Street Eats has mentioned a few: 6 Spice Rack, Latin American bites from El Bosco, Lebanese from Food From East, The Cuban Thing, Basil Box, and the Mediterranean BBQ truck The Smoke Stop

It will be offering both socially-distanced walk-ups and curbside pick-ups. Just post up in one of their numbered parking spots, check out their online menu, and call to order. Food will be delivered straight to your car. 

Street Eats says the outdoor area will have floor markers, and all vendors will come equipped with hand sanitizing stations, with staff in PPE. 

The market will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

