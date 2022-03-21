Toronto is getting a 4,000-square-foot night market this spring

A 4,000-square-foot Asian night market is opening up in Toronto this spring in a space that's no stranger to multiple food vendors.

Superfresh will be popping up where Annex Food Hall used to be, a showcase of Asian-led businesses that should entail food, drinks, live entertainment, a bodega and even secret events.

The atmosphere should be reflective of an alleyway in Asia, and different businesses are intended to highlight different areas of Asia like Nepal, Northern China, Taiwan and Korea.

So far Big Beef Bowl, Auntie's Supply, The Good Goods and BaoBird by JoyBird should be part of the lineup. A full vendor lineup should be released soon.

Big Beef Bowl does traditional Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodles, Auntie's stocks lots of Asian products and Good Goods makes mochi muffins.

JoyBird has been doing fried chicken, but one can only assume baos are involved for BaoBird, and they served a menu of bao sandwiches, rice bowls and chili garlic ginger noodles at a recent pop-up.

Superfresh was actually co-founded by Trevor Lui of JoyBird, along with James Lee (Annex Food Hall), Jae Pak and Dave Choi. It was named after a 24-hour Korean-owned grocery store that used to be in the area.

"We are going back to where we started - back to Superfresh and to the culture and food that we grew up with," says Lee.

Lui says they "wanted to create a community and cultural hub" that "allows us to celebrate much of the things we hold near and dear to our hearts."

Superfresh should be opening at 384 Bloor St. W. in early April, with hours from 1 p.m. 'til late, seven days a week.