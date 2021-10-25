X-rated waffles on a stick pop-up in Toronto has closed but something new is in the works

Toronto's spot for X-rated waffles on a stick has announced that they've closed up shop as of this past Sunday.

Members Only Waffle House posted to Instagram about the closure, saying "it's not a goodbye, but a see you later."

With the arrival of cold weather, the waffle shop had to close their stand, located on the patio space in front of Frisaca, at Queen and Bathurst.

They opened up in July and had a succesful run this summer, with their penis-shaped waffles becoming a hit all over social media.

"We've been really fortunate with having such an amazing community of people supporting our silly idea," said Members Only.

Don't worry, the X-rated waffles era has yet to end, Members Only told blogTO they're looking to open up a storefront indoors to continue business through the winter season.

Once an indoor space has been confirmed, they plan to introduce a few new menu items, as well.

"We can't wait to serve our community again, connecting with people and allowing us into their stories, has made such an impact on our lives," said Members Only.