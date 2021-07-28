25 patios in Toronto with unreal views

After over a year spent in various stages of lockdown, it's time to emerge from our homes and remind ourselves that we live in a bustling city with stunning lakefront and skyline views. One way to do this is to hop on over to a patio where you can simultaneously revel in both the abundance of tantalizing menu items and luscious scenery.

Here are a few of the spots in the city where you can whet your appetite with breathtaking views of Toronto.

A popular spot by the water, this patio is both well-known and well-frequented. There's nothing quite like sipping on a craft beer as you admire the city's own "in-house brew" (the lake).

The rooftop patio at the Beverley Hotel is an intimate Queen West location, where luscious greenery and cocktails come second only to the fantastic view of the sky.

This Scarborough gem is right by, you guessed it, The Bluffs! Sit on their patio and admire the boats parked in the nearby marina.

Sometimes it’s hard to conceive of how expansive and beautiful the view of our city actually is. From the popular rooftop patio at the Broadview Hotel in Riverside, you’ll be able to wrap your mind around it once again... while sipping on a cocktail!

There's likely no bigger waterfront party than the one at Cabana’s Waterfront patio in the Port Lands. You can reserve a table or cabana and hang out with your closest pals in front of an excellent lakefront backdrop.

Small plates are on the menu at this restaurant and bar above La Palma, but there are no small views! Grab a spot on this intimate patio overlooking Dundas West, and watch the city do its thing.

Should you find yourself on the sidewalk in the Financial District feeling overwhelmed by the gigantic skyscrapers, simply hop in an elevator and head to the rooftop patio at The Chase and change your perspective, literally!

You can get a lakefront view in the rain or shine at the Goodman Pub & Kitchen's waterfront patio; they have tables that are both covered and uncovered. We love the view of the lake in the sunshine, sure, but it's lovely to be able to sit outside and see Mother Nature do her thing in the rain, too!

Sit back and relax on this Corktown patio as you catch a perspective of the neighbourhood from above. Grab a coffee and some Italian eats while playing a game of eye-spy.

Hotel X boasts multiple rooftop views, including one with a pool, which is no small thing this humid summer. Prepared to be stupefied by the scenery, it's gorgeous.

If you're familiar with the bustling Jack Astor's rooftop patio at Yonge and Dundas, get ready to be just as impressed North of the core. This midtown patio's view is definitely " jacked ".

This waterfront patio featuring a chicken-lover's menu is the perfect place to go to catch a breathtaking view of the lake. Chicken and lake views? It’s a stunning combination that won’t ruffle any feathers.

A popular spot on top of the Bisha Hotel in the Entertainment District, Kost has a fantastic, bird's eye view of the downtown core and beyond from 44 storeys up. The city view, lake view, and horizon view are all rolled into one, very tall experience.

Nothing succeeds like excess at the impressive rooftop patio at Lavelle. Sip on luxury beside the rooftop patio pool (one of three pools!) or lay out on one of the lounge chairs (on the rooftop lounge!!) or hang out in a cabana (seriously!!!) and admire the cityscape from this 16,000 square foot rooftop patio on King West.

As Murphy's Law states: anything that can go wrong... won't happen on this rooftop patio with a stunning view of the Beaches. Murphy's Law is an excellent spot to enjoy some traditional pub fare with healthy doses of both Vitamin D and Vitamin V(iews).

Perched atop the Rock n' Horse Saloon in the Entertainment District this rooftop-party patio boasts sweeping, panoramic views of the downtown core.

The lakefront scenery at The Slip's waterfront patio is matched only by the selection of delicious pub fare on their menu.

Inside the Delta Hotel in South Core there's a patio with impressive views of the Rogers Centre and vicinity. Head to The Roof for cocktails, but pace yourself, because you'll be drinking in that city view as well.

With a balcony patio that wraps around the building, skyline views are a natural starter on the menu at this midtown spot serving upscale cuisine.

This chic rooftop patio at Yonge and Eglinton will take your breath away with its charm (and menu!). Giving off an earthy feel with luscious greenery, this is the spot to go for stunning scenery and an elegant atmosphere.

The cafe patio at Sunnyside Pavillion is a beachfront lover’s dream. Sitting on this patio, it's hard to believe you're not at a tropical resort. Sip your cocktail while you watch the water lap at the shoreline, mere feet away!

Grab a spot on this partially covered sky oasis for some beautiful views of Toronto. From your rooftop patio-perch, have a relaxing drink and watch the clouds roll by. You'll surely spot a cloud in the shape of another bottle of vino.

If you're in the mood for a ferry-ride, cruise on across the water to the Toronto Islands, where this bi-level patio offers an Instagram-worthy view of the skyline you just ferried away from.

It's almost impossible to beat the view from the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre at Bay and Bloor. Take in the sights of Toronto from midtown down to the lake.

Anybody who says you have to be right downtown to see a stunning view is misinformed! The rooftop patio at Union Social Eatery offers diners a picturesque view of midtown.

Remember! Make sure to abide by the bar or restaurant's policies so the patios can be enjoyed safely and responsibly by everyone