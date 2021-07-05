Toronto just got a three-storey rooftop patio with amazing views of the lake

A rooftop patio with views of the lake will soar three storeys into Toronto skies this summer.

Hotel X encompasses Falcon SkyBar, a three-level bar named for the falcons that can be seen swooping past its windows.

This year, it's being transformed into Ciroc Summer House. The concept will span 75,000 square feet and is supposed to contain five "zones."

"We wanted to create a desirable escape within the city we love, as it comes back to life," says commented Matthew Tsoumaris, founder of Honeycomb Hospitality, which teamed up with Harlo Entertainment and Food Dudes for the project he calls a "staycation summer hub."

Decor has been revamped in the space as well as menus at hotel restaurants Prime Grill and The Peak, which were developed and curated by Food Dudes owner and executive chef Adrian Niman.

"We've developed dishes that reflect summer dining habits and cravings," says Niman. "Guests will enjoy a variety of steaks, seafood bites and vegan dishes and we're excited to introduce adult ice cream, which reconceives dessert, marrying your favourite cocktail flavours into a cool, refreshing summer treat."

Regular events will be hosted there like "Staycation Saturdays" with food, cocktails and DJs, and a "Sunset Series" with house DJs on the rooftop. They're also going to be doing an "Afternoon Delight" experience with margaritas and sliders, as well as "Cinq a Sept" Thursdays.

Full programming will be available on the Summer House site.

Hotel X opened up in Toronto in 2018, and is part of the international Library Collection chain of hotels.

Ciroc Summer House will be at the hotel from now until Labour Day, and is open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.