Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
K&B sushi toronto

There's now another all-you-can-eat drive-in sushi restaurant in Toronto

Drive-in, all-you-can-eat sushi is now available at another restaurant in Toronto, following August 8, a dim sum restaurant that just recently started up serving people feasts in their cars.

K&B Sushi is now offering a similar luxury, letting people eat all they want in their cars for a flat price of $37.95 plus taxes.

The restaurant has locations in Etobicoke, Mississauga and Oakville, and serves a menu of sushi, soups, salads, rice dishes and noodle dishes that pull influences from Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Thai cuisines.

To get in on the AYCE at K&B, call and register for your parking spot over the phone, and after you pay the flat rate you'll be given a code that you can use to order from the drive-in menu.

The food is then brought out to your car curbside, and you can repeat the process to your heart's content. Each person can order five items at a time, and there's a 90-minute time limit.

@eatwithmegm

