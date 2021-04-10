Toronto restaurant is now doing drive-in all-you-can-eat sushi and dim sum

A Toronto sushi and dim sum restaurant is trying to bring their all-you-can-eat concept to a drive-in format.

August 8 is an all-you-can-eat restaurant serving dim sum, sushi and udon with locations in Chinatown as well as in Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Oakville and Stoney Creek.

The way it works is you drive up, go into the restaurant and get a QR code for each person in the car, then go out to your car, and use the QR code to place your order. Servers will bring the food to your car. If you want more, you just hit the QR again.

Most locations have parking lots of varying sizes, but Toronto's Chinatown has no designated parking, only four metered spots, which you'll need to get your spot in front of the restaurant first, then get your code.

The restaurant came up with the idea themselves (that is, if you don't count old school drive-in burger joints of the past) and just started putting it into practice.

Servers will collect your waste when you're done, and you can repeat the process to your heart's desire for $35.99 plus tax per person and a 15 per cent service charge.

Eating endless amounts of shiu mai in your car might not be everyone's idea of a good time, but it's probably someone's.