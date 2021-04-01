10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto that opened in March ushered in spring with the promise of ice cream by the lake and an underground spot for baozi in Huron Square. Last month's weather was all over the place and so is the selection of new food spots to try.

Corso Italia's newest BBQ spot does pulled pork, smoked brisket, wings, and sandwiches. Must-trys include the Redonkadonk sandwich, which you should order just for the opporunity to say that out loud. They also have a popular Philly cheesesteak.

There's a new hub by Runnymede station for coffee, wine and pizza. Halcyon is a new cafe with brews from Hot Black, Bello Pizza. There's also a natural-wine bottle shop supplied by The Living Vine.

Head to Sheppard and Allen Road for an extensive menu of Vietnamese eats. Pho Co Duong has vermicelli, stir-fried dishes, a huge variety of rice dishes and pho, plus the obligatory Vietnamese coffee.

It's not really a question is it? Of course you're craving fried chicken, and this new spot on Church has you covered. If the buckets and combos ring a bell, it's because it feels a lot like 2021's answer to KFC, except CFC has brussels sprouts for sides too.

Everyone loves a good banquet burger (purportedly invented by the owner of Fran's in the 1940s). This new takeout joint by Ossington subway station does the classic burger with fresh ground chuck and cheese on a brioche bun, along with other comfort foods like grilled cheese sandwiches and milkshakes.

The wildly popular upper-level Thai restaurant at Yonge and Dundas officially has a second location. Salad King has been satisfying our cravings for affordable green curries and pad Thai for years, and after a series of unfortunate events (including a fire), this expansion on Queen West feels long overdue and well deserved.

Duck downstairs into this new restaurant at Huron Square for Tianjin street eats. Yu Huping, the real Tianjin auntie, is folding up jianbing crepes from scratch with crispy wonton wrappers inside. Big steamed buns and handmade noodles are also on the menu.

Fernando's Hideaway is officially no more, and here to replace Toronto's oldest Mexican restaurant is the Danforth's newest Italian go-to. Trattoria has a huge menu of pastas (including baked and vegetarian), a strong selection of frittatas and Italian desserts.

Replacing the fine dining restaurant Faim De Loup is this new business for don and teppan eats. Gonzo's interior has been totally redone for that classic izakaya look, with a woodsy feel and neon on the outside. Expect ebi okonomiyaki and kakiage tempura on the menu.

Healthy noodle soups are made without any traces of gluten, MSG, preservatives, sugar or diary at this new restaurant in Riverside. Nut-free, too, for those with allergies. Aside from takeout bowls, Tong Mein also sells pouches of their nearly-everything-free broths to-go.