Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants in Toronto that opened in March ushered in spring with the promise of ice cream by the lake and an underground spot for baozi in Huron Square. Last month's weather was all over the place and so is the selection of new food spots to try. 

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in March.

The Bull BBQ Pit

Corso Italia's newest BBQ spot does pulled pork, smoked brisket, wings, and sandwiches. Must-trys include the Redonkadonk sandwich, which you should order just for the opporunity to say that out loud. They also have a popular Philly cheesesteak. 

Halcyon

There's a new hub by Runnymede station for coffee, wine and pizza. Halcyon is a new cafe with brews from Hot Black, Bello Pizza. There's also a natural-wine bottle shop supplied by The Living Vine

Pho Co Duong

Head to Sheppard and Allen Road for an extensive menu of Vietnamese eats. Pho Co Duong has vermicelli, stir-fried dishes, a huge variety of rice dishes and pho, plus the obligatory Vietnamese coffee.

Craving Fried Chicken

It's not really a question is it? Of course you're craving fried chicken, and this new spot on Church has you covered. If the buckets and combos ring a bell, it's because it feels a lot like 2021's answer to KFC, except CFC has brussels sprouts for sides too. 

Banquet Burger

Everyone loves a good banquet burger (purportedly invented by the owner of Fran's in the 1940s). This new takeout joint by Ossington subway station does the classic burger with fresh ground chuck and cheese on a brioche bun, along with other comfort foods like grilled cheese sandwiches and milkshakes.

Salad King on Queen

The wildly popular upper-level Thai restaurant at Yonge and Dundas officially has a second location. Salad King has been satisfying our cravings for affordable green curries and pad Thai for years, and after a series of unfortunate events (including a fire), this expansion on Queen West feels long overdue and well deserved.

Tianjin Auntie's Steamed Bun

Duck downstairs into this new restaurant at Huron Square for Tianjin street eats. Yu Huping, the real Tianjin auntie, is folding up jianbing crepes from scratch with crispy wonton wrappers inside. Big steamed buns and handmade noodles are also on the menu. 

Trattoria Di Parma

Fernando's Hideaway is officially no more, and here to replace Toronto's oldest Mexican restaurant is the Danforth's newest Italian go-to. Trattoria has a huge menu of pastas (including baked and vegetarian), a strong selection of frittatas and Italian desserts.

Gonzo Izakaya

Replacing the fine dining restaurant Faim De Loup is this new business for don and teppan eats. Gonzo's interior has been totally redone for that classic izakaya look, with a woodsy feel and neon on the outside. Expect ebi okonomiyaki and kakiage tempura on the menu.

Tong Mein

Healthy noodle soups are made without any traces of gluten, MSG, preservatives, sugar or diary at this new restaurant in Riverside. Nut-free, too, for those with allergies. Aside from takeout bowls, Tong Mein also sells pouches of their nearly-everything-free broths to-go.

Lead photo by

Bello Pizza

Join the conversation Load comments

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Toronto furious to learn that patios will close again just 2 weeks after reopening

Toronto restaurant puts out hilarious sign pleading for customers

Toronto McDonald's just closed for major renovations and the neighbourhood isn't happy

Hotel restaurant with 360-degree view of Toronto has closed for good

You can get a sourdough starter in Toronto that's been around for 170 years

Toronto restaurant desperate as they lose thousands to delivery app scammers

Here's how Toronto bars and restaurants are enforcing the one-household rule on patios