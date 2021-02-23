Toronto's oldest Mexican restaurant has permanently closed

After 41 years of enchilada dinners and frozen margaritas, Fernando's Hideaway has closed for good.

The sign for Toronto's oldest Mexican restaurant—originally called Hernando's Hideaway, after the old tango show tune—has come down at its location at 785 Danforth Ave.

Now replacing the little man with the sombrero and shiny black loafers is a new marquee for an Italian restaurant called Trattoria Di Parma, which is gearing up to open soon.

It marks the end to a long journey for Fernando's, which first opened up as Hernando's in 1979.

Gaining a following for its nachos, gorditas, and Tex-Mex faves, the restaurant eventually made the move from 52 Wellington St. East to its popular basement location at 545 Yonge St.

Not long after, it moved a few blocks north to 591 Yonge St.

By 2016, Fernando's had a second location on Danforth, but quickly abandoned the downtown core to focus exclusively on its Greektown store. By the time of its closure, Fernando's food had fallen from the acclaim of years past.

Restaurant owners could not be reached for comment about why the restaurant has closed, and whether we'll ever taste the frosty margs of Fernando's again.