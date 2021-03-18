Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
faim de loup toronto

Toronto fine dining restaurant closes just over a year after opening

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Little Italy's restaurant for French tasting menus has officially been replaced by an izakaya. 

Faim De Loup, the two-person operation serving Quebec duck and deconstructed peach pies, closed quietly late last year. 

faim de loup toronto

Faim De Loup opened in August 2019 and closed quietly late 2020. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Owners Ryan Rioux and Jeffrey Yap couldn't be reached for comment about the restaurant closure.

The 16-seater has since been totally transformed with a woodsy interior and neon signs more befitting for Gonzo Izakaya: a new restaurant specializing in dons and teppan eats.

Gonzo officially opened this Tuesday with menu items like buta don (iron plate-grilled pork on rice), ebi okonomiyaki and kakiage tempura. 

According to Gonzo's owner Juwon, the interior and menu are still in the works, but the restaurant is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gonzo is available for delivery on UberEats.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Italian restaurant in Toronto offers to buy anyone feeling lonely dinner or a coffee

Toronto fine dining restaurant closes just over a year after opening

Toronto bar taken over by one of the city's trendiest burger joints

Toronto asks province to allow patio dining even in grey zone regions

Toronto restaurant runs out of dough during city-wide cheap pizza event

John Tory says bars and restaurants in Toronto are weeks away from opening

Ontario politician trying to stop stores from selling junk food at checkout

This new Toronto burger joint names its entire menu after different superheroes