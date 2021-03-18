Toronto fine dining restaurant closes just over a year after opening

Little Italy's restaurant for French tasting menus has officially been replaced by an izakaya.

Faim De Loup, the two-person operation serving Quebec duck and deconstructed peach pies, closed quietly late last year.

Owners Ryan Rioux and Jeffrey Yap couldn't be reached for comment about the restaurant closure.

The 16-seater has since been totally transformed with a woodsy interior and neon signs more befitting for Gonzo Izakaya: a new restaurant specializing in dons and teppan eats.

Gonzo officially opened this Tuesday with menu items like buta don (iron plate-grilled pork on rice), ebi okonomiyaki and kakiage tempura.

According to Gonzo's owner Juwon, the interior and menu are still in the works, but the restaurant is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gonzo is available for delivery on UberEats.