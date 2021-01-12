Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
venas roti toronto

Toronto neighbourhood in mourning after beloved restaurant owner passes away

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto neighbourhood is in mourning after discovering that Mashud Siddique, the beloved owner of Vena's Roti, has died. 

News of the passing of Siddique, who had been wrapping up some of the city's tastiest roti on Bloor since 2003, is rocking locals who have been frequenting his tiny takeout spot for years. 

The restaurant and Siddique's family could not be reached to confirm the details of his death. 

A love letter, which appeared Tuesday, has been taped up to Vena's at 1263 Bloor St. West by a Bloordale local who says they've been eating at Siddique's restaurant for a decade. 

"My family enjoyed Mr. Siddique's roti as our favourite local food for a decade," says the note. "He was gentle and kind, and we saw how hard he worked. Vena's was community." 

"Thank you Mashud Siddique. Rest in peace and condolences to your family and loved ones. You will be missed." 

Siddique was loved in the Bloorcourt community, and before that, in the West Queen West neighbourhood, where he first opened the original Vena's in 1991.

He closed that shop in 2004 to focus on his Bloorcourt restaurant, which he ran alone. 

venas roti toronto

Mashud Siddique, the owner of Vena's Roti, has passed away. Photo via Bloordale BIA.

Though he was raised in West Pakistan, now Bangladesh, Siddique's roti-making skills came courtesy of his Guyanese ex-wife, Homwaty, a.k.a. Vena.

Aside from the restaurant's delicious rotis, Siddique will be remembered for his charity work. 

Since 1998, Siddique had given away thousands of free rotis for charity. In an interview with The Star, he explained how the tradition was born: at the behest of his daughters, Ameena and Aliza, who asked that their dad feed the hungry as their birthday presents. 

It's unclear whether Siddique's business, Vena's Roti, will remain open following his passing.

Lead photo by

Bloordale BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant owners catch robber red-handed and the whole thing is on video

Toronto neighbourhood in mourning after beloved restaurant owner passes away

Fundraiser for iconic Toronto dive bar raises almost $10K in under 24 hours

Toronto bakery cleared by investigators for putting alcohol in holiday cakes

The People's Pantry in Toronto provides free home-cooked meals to those in need

Smash heart chocolates are already Toronto's Valentine's Day trend for 2021

Toronto's newest bakery only makes peanut butter pies

Toronto lawyer makes the most incredible cookie art that Schitt's Creek fans will love