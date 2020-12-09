10 places to get hot chocolate bombs in Toronto

Hot chocolate bombs are all the rage right now, and there are all sorts of ways to get them in Toronto. The exploding Internet sensation is perfect for making videos at home for all your social media followers when you're bored, and when the transformation from bomb to hot chocolate is complete you have a tasty hot drink to enjoy.

Here are places to get hot chocolate bombs in Toronto right now.

Holiday mini hot cocoa bombs from local chocolatier Coco XO are available from this local online market. A packaged gift box of six contains three flavours: salted caramel, candy cane and regular chocolate.

DM to order and pay by e-transfer, then just add hot milk, water or coffee to one of these bombs, sit back and watch it explode. They have French vanilla, birthday and double chocolate java chip varieties.

DM or email this customized dipped treats business to get regular hot chocolate, white hot chocolate, peppermint, mint, salted caramel and cookies and cream bombs delivered. Halal options are available upon request.

This West Queen West sweets shop makes bombs in varieties like Mexican hot chocolate and Madagascar vanilla that work with regular milk and all milk alternatives, and are available for curbside pickup, delivery and shipping.

Head to the Entertainment District to find bombs that are handmade using 100 per cent sustainable Belgian couverture chocolate. They have kinds like matcha white hot chocolate, dark hot chocolate, Earl Grey white hot chocolate, milk tea white hot chocolate, candy cane peppermint, caramel toffee and lavender white hot chocolate.

The Danforth has this cute shop where you can get hot chocolate bombs decorated with Santa hats, snowflakes, Christmas trees and snowmen. They're also selling masked chocolate Santas if you're looking for a COVID-themed treat.

Pick up hot chocolate bombs or get them delivered when you pre-order from this Annex shop. Milk or dark chocolate shells are available.

If you're looking for a vegan version of this viral drink sensation, check out this retailer that makes hot chocolate bombs using Callebaut fairtrade chocolate, organic hot chocolate mix and Dandies marshmallows in gingerbread, double chocolate and candy cane varieties.

This Etobicoke bakery on Royal York is now in the hot chocolate bomb business, offering three flavours of bombs including milk chocolate decorated with Christmas trees.

This cafe gets their hot chocolate bombs from Staij & Co. in flavours like candy cane white chocolate. Head to the Danforth East neighbourhood to lock one down.