10 new bars to drink at in Toronto right now

New bars to drink at in Toronto right now give us places to imbibe a little liquid courage to face uncertain times as well as spots to wind down at the end of yet another stressful week. Recently we've gotten a new rooftop oasis, downtown hangout, wine bar and backyard DJ spot.

Expect comedy, craft beer and bags of chips out on the back patio at this bare-bones new bar that just opened up on Dundas West. Free shows with up and coming local comics take place weekly if you find yourself in need of a good laugh. Reservations are recommended.

This pop-up in Parkdale by the people behind French restaurants Le Phenix and Chantecler is dedicated to all things bitter, like amaro and chartreuse and only operates during limited hours. Here, you'll find cocktails like spritzes, gin & tonics and Boulevardiers.

Wallace and Lansdowne just became home to this concept by the people behind Seoul Shakers, serving burgers and fries "whenever the lights are on." They stream sports on their patio when the occasion arises.

This bar on Queen West is serving up killer food like calamari, pasta and cake all accompanied by delightful drinks and a DJ soundtrack. An artsy backdrop complete with disco balls is perfect for this weekend's hottest new selfies.

Armenian snacks like falafel, hummus and salads as well as brunch are now available at this Kensington cocktail bar that also regularly hosts funky DJ sets and live musicians in their backyard patio complete with an Insta-worthy trailer.

King West has this new bar doing salads, calamari, nachos, tacos and brunch (including apple crumble cookie butter pancakes, Caesars and eggs benny) all accompanied by cocktails to get the party going. Try a "Sojito."

A menu created by an actual MasterChef winner featuring items like ceviche, skewers, beet salad, bone marrow and tacos is as pretty as the view at this Little Italy rooftop patio that also serves a range of fun cocktails and offers bottle service. Don't miss their late night menu either, which boasts a truffle grilled cheese.

Ribs, pasta and cocktails are all on the menu at this Riverside restaurant that took over the space of a business with a similar name. At least you won't need direction to a new spot. Also, try their brunch of burritos, burgers and duck confit bennies.

Dundas West now has this subterranean space that's got a mysterious feel and quality hooch. Previously home to similar dive bar Unlovable, the space has retained a lot of its nitty-gritty, soulful feel and dim decor.

What was once a Chinese food restaurant is now this wine shop and bar with dreamy vibes and a patio where you can find some true gems like orange wines, rosés, Lambruscos and Pet-Nats.